Will hold probe against police on Bidar school incident: govt.

‘Some personnel were found to be in uniform while questioning students’

The State government on Friday told the High Court of Karnataka that a departmental inquiry would be conducted on the violation of rights of children by the police in conducting a probe into a sedition case registered against a school in Bidar and appropriate action taken based in the inquiry.

A submission in this regard was made before a Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by city-based advocate Nayana Jyothi Jhawar and the South India Cell For Human Rights Education and Monitoring, an NGO, who had complained that the police had violated provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2016.

The government said the Director-General and Inspector-General of Police passed an order for holding departmental inquiry as some of the police personnel were found to be in their uniform contrary to the law that prescribes that the police, as far as possible, should be in plain clothes while counselling/questioning the juveniles.

The court, during an earlier hearing, had observed that prima facie the police had violated provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Model Rules, 2016 while questioning the children of a school run by Shaheen Education Society and others.

While directing the government to submit the stage of the proposed departmental inquiry during the next date of hearing on the petition, the Bench gave time to the government to comply with the court’s direction for issuing directions to the Police Department to ensure that the police do not violate the provisions of the JJ (Care and Protection of Children) Rules.

The criminal case was registered against the school, its management and others for enacting a play, using schoolchildren, to allegedly incite people to oppose the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and to give negative opinion on laws enacted by Parliament.

Photographs

Though the government had said that the investigation office was in plain clothes while questioning the students, the court had pointed from the photographs produced by the petitioner that some other police personnel were not only in uniform but were also carrying their firearms during the process of questioning children.