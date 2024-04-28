Will give free hand to police, says Home Minister

April 28, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the State government will give a free hand to the officers investigating the accusations against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Sunday said that everyone is equal before the law, and that it applies to the grandson of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda too.

“The government has taken the case seriously. We will not interfere in investigation and will not give any instructions to the SIT. Higher officials in the SIT will decide on the course of investigation. There are reports that he has left the country. The SIT will take necessary steps to bring him back,” the Home Minister told presspersons here. He also said that the SIT officials will decide on issuing notice to Mr. Prajwal Revanna.

When asked if there is a possibility of investigation being influenced since the accused is the grandson of the former Prime Minister, he said, “The investigation will be done within the purview of law and let us see what would be the investigation report.”

Mr. Parameshwara clarified that none of the victims have approached the government yet, and the complaint has gone to the State Women’s Commission. “The investigation will reveal the extent of harassment, including the number of victims.” Regarding the names of other accused in the complaint letter by the victim, including that of former Minister H.D. Revanna, the Home Minister said, “The investigation will include all the contents in the letter, including those who have been named.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “The incident has made us hang our heads in shame. It is shameless that the accused has escaped from the country.”

