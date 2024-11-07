ADVERTISEMENT

Will get nod from PM for Mekedatu: HDD

Published - November 07, 2024 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday announced that he would get permission from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Mekedatu drinking water project before his last breath.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the Mekedatu project has to happen, it can happen only through Mr. Modi. But people of Tamil Nadu are opposing it. My contribution in building Iggalur barrage is not a big issue. I will get permission from Mr. Modi for Mekedatu project before my last breath,” the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo said during a election rally for his grandson and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Hodikehosahalli in Channapatna Assembly constituency.

“I will appeal to the Prime Minister and convince him. Already, he has heard my appeals several times.”

He also said that he would groom his grandson to become a State-level leader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US