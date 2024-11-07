Will get nod from PM for Mekedatu: HDD

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday announced that he would get permission from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Mekedatu drinking water project before his last breath.

“If the Mekedatu project has to happen, it can happen only through Mr. Modi. But people of Tamil Nadu are opposing it. My contribution in building Iggalur barrage is not a big issue. I will get permission from Mr. Modi for Mekedatu project before my last breath,” the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo said during a election rally for his grandson and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Hodikehosahalli in Channapatna Assembly constituency.

“I will appeal to the Prime Minister and convince him. Already, he has heard my appeals several times.”

He also said that he would groom his grandson to become a State-level leader.