 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will get nod from PM for Mekedatu: HDD

Published - November 07, 2024 10:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda on Thursday announced that he would get permission from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Mekedatu drinking water project before his last breath.

“If the Mekedatu project has to happen, it can happen only through Mr. Modi. But people of Tamil Nadu are opposing it. My contribution in building Iggalur barrage is not a big issue. I will get permission from Mr. Modi for Mekedatu project before my last breath,” the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo said during a election rally for his grandson and NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy at Hodikehosahalli in Channapatna Assembly constituency.

“I will appeal to the Prime Minister and convince him. Already, he has heard my appeals several times.”

He also said that he would groom his grandson to become a State-level leader.

Published - November 07, 2024 10:07 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.