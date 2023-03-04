Will fight with Union govt. for implementing OPS: Bhagwant Mann

March 04, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that already the Punjab government had taken steps for implementation of Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and would fight with the Union government for getting back the funds taken away from the employees in the name of New Pension Scheme (NPS).

Addressing party office-bearers and workers in Davanagere on Saturday, Mr. Mann said that after abolishing the OPS, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was handing over the public money to his friends like Adani and Ambani to invest in market and by the time the employees retired, their money would be doomed.

Elaborating on the steps taken by AAP government in Punjab, he said that within a year they had initiated the process of appointed by 27,000 candidates to various posts. The Punjab government had announced the highest price for sugarcane to help the farmers. The problems in Karnataka were similar to Punjab and on being voted to power, the AAP government would resolve all of them, he said.

Elaborating on the tax burden on the people, he said that even people were being taxed for eating ‘Benne Dose’ (Davanagere’s famous snack). “The money found in BJP legislator’s house in Karnataka is nothing but the loot of public money. You need to clean up these things in Karnataka and for that broom is the solution”, he said.

‘Sab chor hai’

Mr. Bhagwant Mann narrated a story of a village wherein the thieves were given the task of finding the thieves and an anecdote on the theft at the shop of a merchant in village to drive home the point that all those in BJP, Congress and JD(S) were thieves. “Sab chor hai, And naturally the theft has continued. The theft will end only when leader like Arvind Kejriwal is voted to power,” he said making an appeal to the gathering to unite to uproot the corrupt in the State.

Elaborating on the Delhi model, State president of AAP Prithvi Reddy said that all these years there were fake products in the market and now an ‘original product’ AAP had come and people should take note of it and support it.

Earlier, the president of Campaign Committee of AAP Mukhyamantri Chandru lambasted the JCB (JDS, Congress, BJP) parties terming them as the root cause for problems of Karnataka and appealed to the people to vote for ‘broom’ as it was the only solution.