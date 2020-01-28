Will expand Karnataka Cabinet by end of January: Yediyurappa

While everything is still fluid on who will get entry into the B.S. Yediyurappa Cabinet, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday said that Cabinet expansion would happen by the end of January. However, he did not specify a date.

When asked about former Minister A.H. Vishwanath’s demand for a ministerial berth, he left the place without answering.

The CM is expected to leave for Belagavi and Shivamogga on Wednesday, the day he was earlier expected to finalise Cabinet expansion. He is expected to return to Bengaluru only on Thursday.

Meanwhile, speaking in Vijayapura, Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol said that as he was a loyal party worker, he was ready to sacrifice his position if it was required to accommodate newly elected MLAs. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi also offered to quit. Regarding Cabinet expansion, Mr. Karjol said though it was the CM’s prerogative to give any post to anyone, he would offer Mr. Yediyurappa suggestions.

About inducting defeated MLAs into the Cabinet, he said there has been no discussion on that matter so far.