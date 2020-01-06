Will expand Karnataka Cabinet before leaving for Davos: Yediyurappa

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Monday said the much-awaited State Cabinet expansion would take place in eight to 10 days as he wanted to complete the exercise before his visit to Davos, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum meet, slated from January 21 to 24.

Currently, there are 18 Ministers, including the Chief Minister, in the Cabinet, which has a sanctioned strength is 34. This leaves 16 vacancies.

“The Cabinet expansion has to be done in a week or 8-10 days. There is also information that Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah will be coming to Karnataka on January 16 or 18. Before that, I will go to Delhi and get things cleared to expand the Cabinet at the earliest,” Mr. Yediyurappa told presspersons.

He said he was not keen on leaving for Davos, but was told that some Chief Ministers would have to go for this “very important event”.

The Chief Minister also made it clear that 11 of the disqualified JD(S) and Congress MLAs who got re-elected in the December 5 bypolls on BJP ticket would be made Ministers.