Will ensure special training for SC/ST entrepreneurs: Minister

Published - September 21, 2024 11:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje and Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil at a Dalit MSME Entrepreneurs’ Conclave in Bengaluru on Saturday | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Entrepreneurs belonging to SC and ST need training and a programme will be designed to ensure this in consultation with IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge, assured Industries Minister M.B. Patil.

He was speaking at the Dalit MSME Entrepreneurs Conclave held in Bengaluru on Saturday by Karnataka Dalit Entrepreneurs’ Association, attended among others by Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for MSME and Labour & Employment.

Mr. Patil said that the State government was keen on encouraging more Dalits to become independent businessmen, and it was being done through various departments, including Social Welfare Department and Industries Department. The KIADB and other agencies reserved a significant part of their land and other allocations and subsidies to entrepreneurs from Dalit communities, he added.

In the past 15 months, subsidy amount of ₹245.5 crore for SC and ₹62.24 crore for ST entrepreneurs had been released, said the Minister. As much as 130 acres for 121 SC and 42 acres for 39 ST entrepreneurs had been made, Mr. Patil added.

