GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will ensure Siddaramaiah retires before me: Yediyurappa

Published - August 10, 2024 07:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP veteran and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa speaking at the valedictory programme of Mysuru Chalo padayatra in Mysuru on Saturday.

BJP veteran and former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa speaking at the valedictory programme of Mysuru Chalo padayatra in Mysuru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

“I may be 82, but I still have the strength to tour across the State and fight to ensure your exit as the Chief Minister,” said veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday while attacking Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over his recent remarks against him.

Mr. Siddaramaiah had recently demanded Mr. Yediyurappa to retire from politics citing the pending POCSO case against him on the charge of molesting a 17-year-old.

In response, Mr. Yediyurappa, at the Mysuru Chalo padayatra valedictory programme here, said he would “not retire from politics as long as he lives” and added that he would ensure Mr. Siddaramaiah retires from politics before him.

Mr. Yediyurappa further challenged Mr. Siddaramaiah to dissolve the Assembly and seek a fresh mandate. “If elections happen now, the BJP and JD(S) alliance will come to power by winning about 130-140 seats. The people are fed up with the misrule of the Congress government with corruption at the highest levels and development works coming to a grinding halt,” said the veteran leader.

Lashing out at Mr. Siddaramaiah as well as Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, he said no development works would happen until these two leaders stepped down from the office. The people of the State would show the door to the Congress government, he said.

On the alleged scam in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), Mr. Yediyurappa said there were no examples of Chief Ministers or past Chief Ministers in the country getting so many sites allotted in their wives’ or family members’ names. “Show me one example, at least. On top of it, Mr. Siddaramaiah demands ₹62 crore in return for the sites. Whose money is it Mr. Siddaramaiah to give it to you,” the former Chief Minister questioned.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.