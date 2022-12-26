Will ensure release of kerosene for fishermen, says Angara S.

December 26, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Belagavi

Minister for Fisheries and Ports and Inland Transport Angara S. said that the government will approach the Central government for allocation of kerosene for fishing vessels in Karnataka and if necessary arrangements will be made by diverting industrial kerosene to address the requirement.

Answering a question raised by Byndoor MLA Sukumar Shetty B.M. during the Question Hour in the Legislative Assembly, the Centre had released so far 5,472 kilolitres in the current financial year. The Centre had to release 18,618 kilolitres more. “The CM has spoken to the Union Minister in this regard. We will ensure the fishermen get the due shortly,” he said.

Congress members U.T. Khader, R.V. Deshpande Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and others took objection to the Minister’s statement. The members said the government had not taken the issue seriously. “For 10 months, the fishermen have not got kerosene. If they do not get kerosene, how will they catch fish? What the government has been doing all these days,” asked Siddaramaiah.

Mr. Khader said the Centre never allocated kerosene for fishing purposes. “It allocated kerosene only for domestic use. Now, the State government has to allocate the funds required for kerosene so that the fishermen get it at subsidized price without any delay,” he said.

Around 8,030 fishermen get 300 litres of kerosene a month at subsidized price.