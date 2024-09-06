ADVERTISEMENT

Will ensure people of Kolar and Chickballapur get water from Yettinahole Project by tapping a few more streams in Western Ghats: Siddaramaiah

Updated - September 06, 2024 06:54 pm IST - Hebbanahalli (Hassan district)

Shivakumar described the inauguration of stage one of the Yettinahole project as ‘historic’ and said the government had brought ‘Gange and Gowri together’ by holding the ceremony on the day of Gowri festival

G T Sathish
G T Sathish

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and others inaugurated Phase 1 of Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project at Hebbanahalli in Sakaleshpura taluk in Hassan district. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH / THE HINDU

The Karnataka government will ensure people of Kolar and Chikkaballapur get water from Yettinahole Integrated Drinking Water Supply Project by tapping a few more streams in the Western Ghats, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after inaugurating the first stage of the project at Hebbanahalli in Sakaleshpur taluk on Friday (September 6, 2024), Mr. Siddaramaiah said people of Chickballapur and Kolar had doubts if water lifted from the streams in Yettinahole will reach their region.

Yettinahole project: Water to reach Kolar and Chickballapur districts in Karnataka by November 2026

“I have spoken to The Visvesaraya Jala Nigam Limited (VJNL) engineers and understood that on an average 19 tmcft of water is available in the streams in the last 10 years. Of the total 24.01 tmcft of water expected, 14.056 tmcft is for drinking purposes. There is no shortage of water for drinking water,” he assured.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, considering the average availability in the last 10 years, there was a shortage of five tmcft to fulfil the project. “I have told Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar to conduct a survey on further availability of water in other streams in the area. There could be another seven-eight tmcft of water available. We will fulfil the needs of people in Kolar and Chickballapura,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, the Chief Minister said he was happy because he laid the foundation stone for the project in 2014 and had also got an opportunity to inaugurate the project now.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K, Shivakumar and other leaders offer ‘bagina’ at Hebbanahalli, in Sakaleshpura taluk in Hassan district. | Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH

Gange and Gowri

Mr. Shivakumar described the inauguration of the Stage 1 of the project as “a historic day” in the State. “We have brought Gange (water) and Gowri together by holding the inaugural ceremony on the day of Gowri festival,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calling the execution of the project as “Bhagiratha Prayathna”, Mr. Shivakumar said lifting water from streams in Western Ghats was not an easy job. “A few vested interests opposed the project and instigated some people to move the National Green Tribunal against the project. However, the NGT disposed of all the objections in 2017 and allowed the project,” he stated.

Yettinahole project clears critical legal test

Mr. Shivakumar said he and the government faced many comments and criticism for taking up the project. “Comments and criticism will fade away. Only the good works will remain for long,” he commented. Further, he assured people of drought-prone districts and elected representatives from those areas that the project would be completed by 2027 and would ensure 75 lakh people get the benefit.

Minister for Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, who is also minister in-charge of Hassan district, said the water would have been carried to the target area by now, if the forest hurdles were cleared. “The project was delayed due to objections by the Forest Department at 20 locations. I appeal to the CM and DCM to resolve the obstacles and ensure the distribution canal works are completed at the earliest,” he said. He also appreciated the efforts of D.K. Shivakumar, who completed the first stage of the work after taking over the Water Resources Department.

Former CM Veerappa Moily, Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa spoke on the occasion. Ministers Dr. G. Parameshwara, M.B. Patil, N.S. Boseraju, Byrathi Suresh, former minister T.B. Jayachandra and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US