Will ensure more transparency: Gurudatta Hegde

IAS officer assumes office as Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district

Gurudatta Hegde, IAS, who has assumed office as Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad district, has said that his focus will be on bringing more transparency in the administration.

Speaking to presspersons at his office in Dharwad on Friday, he said that as he had already served the district for the last one year in different capacities, his understanding of the local issues would help him further improve the administration.

“My priority will be on continuous monitoring of the administration at the taluk and hobli levels so that the administration was able to timely respond to the problems of the people,”, he said.

Mr. Hegde said that the district had adequate availability of water and only steps were required to be taken to ensure regular supply of water. “I have already discussed the issue with the municipal commissioner. On Tuesday there is a meeting with the Principal Secretary on the issue,” he said.

He said that he would be regularly visiting all departments in the district. This apart, the initiative to take the district administration to the doorstep of the people had proved to be very useful. “I will ensure regular contact with the people to resolve issues concerning the people, particularly the rural residents,” he said.

On Thursday night, Mr. Gurudatta Hegde took charge from the outgoing Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil. Mr. Patil has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Belagavi in the place of M.G. Hiremath and has also taken charge.