‘Will dispose of ration card applications in 2 months’

Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K. Gopalaiah on Tuesday said the State government will dispose of applications for ration cards in the next two months by issuing cards to eligible families.

Addressing officials concerned while reviewing the progress of his department, the Minister said some issues, including server problems, had been affecting the processes pertaining to the acceptance/issuance of ration cards, and they would be rectified soon.

According to Mr. Gopalaiah, 2.4 lakh applications for ration cards from across the State have been pending before the department.

He also cautioned beneficiaries of the Anna Bhagya scheme against selling rice taken under the public distribution scheme in the open market. He said he was committed to weeding out “fake beneficiaries” of the scheme through measures such as holding meetings with officials and paying surprise visits to fair price shops.

The Minister said the government would look into the news of chemicals/poisonous substances found in the Anna Bhagya rice at some fair price shops.

The government would procure paddy under the minimum support price scheme till March 31, he said.