Will discuss with Health Minister on setting up testing lab in Manipal: Shobha

Shobha Karandlaje, MP, said on Friday that she will discuss with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on setting up a COVID-19 testing lab at Kasturba Hospital in Manipal.

Chairing a review meeting, Ms. Karandlaje said that the lab would help get results of throat swabs immediately. This will help in conducting more tests in the district. She added that she would put in all her efforts to get the nod for the lab in Manipal.

She directed officers to allow the patients from other districts for emergency treatment at Kasturba Hospital with one caretaker, and if necessary, two.

Raghupati Bhat and Lalaji Mendon, MLAs, urged the administration to allow flower shops to open.

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said that 5,388 food kits had been distributed to poor people in the first phase. In the second phase, 5,000 food kits will be distributed. 658 migrant workers had been shifted to a shelter home. The flower shops will be permitted to function from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., he said.

The district had not recorded any COVID-19 positive case in the last 19 days. If this continued for another nine days, it will be put in the green zone category. Security had been tightened at the borders of the district and no outsiders were being allowed, he said.

Prashanth Bhat, district COVID nodal officer, said that of the 409 persons tested for COVID-19 in the district, the results of 394 persons was negative, while results of 15 cases was awaited. The health of a pregnant woman from Bhatkal, who tested positive, was improving, he added.