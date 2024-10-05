GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will discuss internal reservations in Cabinet meeting: Chief Minister

Published - October 05, 2024 08:54 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said that the Supreme Court had said that internal reservation can be implemented and the government was not against it.

He was talking to reporters in Raichur on Saturday after receiving grievances from the public. “We will take a decision after discussing internal reservations in the Cabinet. Minister H.C. Mahadevappa has been told to present the issue before the Cabinet. We will also bring it to the High Command’s notice since it is a national issue,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

When asked about Opposition leader R. Ashok’s statement demanding his resignation, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “Should I resign based on the false allegations made by the Opposition leaders ? We will place the truth before the public. Mr. Ashok took government land and claimed that he had a favourable order from the court. However, our senior ministers exposed the scam. He can submit his resignation if he wants to.”

Replying to a question, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Minister Satish Jarakiholi’s meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge has led to discussions. “They are just speculations and there is no truth in change of leadership in the State,” he added.

When asked about JD(s) MLA G.T. Devegowda’s statement at Mysuru Dasara, the Chief Minister said being a senior member of the party, he spoke the truth. “What is wrong with it? I don’t know about his involvement in the MUDA issue as alleged by Snehamayi Krishna,” he added.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said the valedictory programme of ‘Karnataka Sambhrama’ on the occasion of the 51-year celebration of renaming Mysore State as Karnataka in Bengaluru on November 1 and also planned to install the statue of Bhubaneswari.

