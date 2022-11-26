  1. EPaper
Will defend Karnataka’s interests well in Supreme Court, says Bommai

CM Bommai said that there was no legal base for the case filed in 2004 with regard to the Karnataka –Maharashtra border row

November 26, 2022 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - HUBBALLI:

The Hindu Bureau
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai with Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and others during Constitution Day celebrations, in Bengaluru on November 26, 2022.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai with Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and others during Constitution Day celebrations, in Bengaluru on November 26, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said there was no legal base for the case filed in 2004 with regard to the Karnataka–Maharashtra border row and the government had prepared well to defend the state’s interest in the Supreme Court.

Mr. Bommai, who arrived in Davanagere to participate in the birthday celebrations of MLA S.A. Ravindranath on Saturday, told presspersons that the state would be represented in the Supreme Court by an efficient team led by senior counsels Mukul Rohtagi and Uday Holla.

Besides, the state government had also appointed by former apex court judge, Justice Shivaraj Patil, to assist it in the legal fight. “Legally and constitutionally, we are in the right position. There will be no change in Karnataka’s geographical area,” he said.

Mr. Bommai said during the hearing, the demands and the stand of the state would be presented. “To deliberate in this regard, we have called a meeting of all-party leaders and legal experts. Decision on the arguments to be placed before the court will be deliberated at length before finalising,” he said.

On NCP leader Sharad Pawar’s comments, CM Bommai remarked how the former had done politics over the border row for years. “Their dream to stake claim to Belagavi has not materialised yet and will not happen in the future also,” he said, adding that people of Jath taluk in Maharashtra had demanded inclusion of their area into Karnataka.

