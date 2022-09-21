Will defeat BJP MLA, says Prajwal

ADVERTISEMENT

Hassan Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna said the JD(S) party has accepted the challenge to defeat BJP MLA Preetham Gowda in the coming elections.

Speaking to presspersons in Hassan on Wednesday, Mr. Prajwal said former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had already taken the challenge. “When the party high command has accepted the challenge, it is like the entire party has accepted it. We are sure of defeating him. Not only the workers of the party, but people of Hassan also want him defeated,” he said.

BJP MLA, recently, said he would win with not less than 50,000 margin in the election and added that he would resign if the victory margin was less by even one vote.

“He has been in an illusion of winning the election. People of the constituency will teach him a lesson”, Mr. Prajwal said. .

Answering a question on a probable JD(S) candidate for Hassan seat, the Lok Sabha member said the party high command would choose the candidate. “I am told many people have been putting pressure on my mother (Bhavani Revanna) to contest for Hassan seat. Whoever has worked for the party has the right to seek party ticket. The party will take a decision”, he said.