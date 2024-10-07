ADVERTISEMENT

Will decide on stand after studying report: Ravikumar

Published - October 07, 2024 08:11 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

N. Ravikumar, BJP MLC, who was the only legislator from the Opposition camp to attend the meeting convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the caste census, told The Hindu that the BJP would decide on its stand after studying the contents of the report once it was made public. He said there was no opposition from the BJP to the idea of ensuring social justice to backward communities. However, the party would decide whether the report has arrived at scientific conclusions.

“On behalf of the party, I have requested the Chief Minister to clarify whether the report is scientific or not as some of the Congress leaders themselves have voiced their concerns. We have also sought details such as whether the report would provide reservation to OBC communities and its findings on which communities have received the least benefits,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US