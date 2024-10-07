Will decide on stand after studying report: Ravikumar

N. Ravikumar, BJP MLC, who was the only legislator from the Opposition camp to attend the meeting convened by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the caste census, told The Hindu that the BJP would decide on its stand after studying the contents of the report once it was made public. He said there was no opposition from the BJP to the idea of ensuring social justice to backward communities. However, the party would decide whether the report has arrived at scientific conclusions.

“On behalf of the party, I have requested the Chief Minister to clarify whether the report is scientific or not as some of the Congress leaders themselves have voiced their concerns. We have also sought details such as whether the report would provide reservation to OBC communities and its findings on which communities have received the least benefits,” he said.

