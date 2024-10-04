Will decide on implementation of caste census after Cabinet meeting: CM

Responding to his financial adviser Basavaraj Rayareddy’s demand to implement the Socio-Economic and Education Survey report, known as the caste census, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would take a call after discussing the report in Cabinet meeting.

“In the Backward Classes hostel students’ conference held in Mysuru, I had said that the government received the caste census report and a decision on its implementation would be taken after discussion with the Cabinet. In this background, Mr. Rayareddy must have demanded its immediate implementation. No deadline has been set for this,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

He was speaking to media persons at Ginigera airstrip in Koppal district before leaving for Sindhanur in Raichur district, on Friday.

To a question on the internal reservations among Scheduled Castes, he said he would take a call after discussing it in the Cabinet and with the Congress high command.

On JD(S) leader G.T. Deve Gowda’s criticisms against leaders of his own party and BJP in the MUDA ‘scam’, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that Mr. Gowda was the chairman of the JD(S) core committee and what he said was correct. Mr. Gowda reportedly termed JD(S) and BJP leaders as thieves who joined hands against Mr. Siddaramaiah in the MUDA controversy and defended the latter by stating that he need not resign.

When asked about the PWD Minister’s recent meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mr. Siddaramaiah said a Minister meeting his party president need not be an issue. “You should stop spreading rumours,” he said.