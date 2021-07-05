Will decide on future political course after seeking opinion from voters: G.T. Deve Gowda

G.T. Deve Gowda, former Minister and JD(S) MLA representing Chamundeshwari Assembly constituency in Mysuru said a decision on his political course will be decided after seeking the opinion of his voters. “If voters ask me to continue in JD(S), I will stay. If they ask me to go to Congress or BJP, I will do so. I am committed to do their bidding,” Mr. Gowda told reporters here on Saturday.

Mr. Gowda has kept people guessing about his future political moves by staying away from the JD(S) leadership for over two years now. Though speculation has been rife in political circles that he will quit the JD(S) and join either Congress or BJP, Mr. Gowda has so far not made any formal announcement on his political future. “Once, I had joined the BJP and contested from Hunsur without asking the people and lost. I have learnt a lesson. So, I will take a decision only after taking the opinion of the voters,” he said.

The MLA said he had not visited villages lately due to COVID-19, but added that he would resume visits after the pandemic and elicit the opinion of the people of his constituency. With regard to the predictions made by rival parties on their fortunes in the coming elections, Mr. Gowda said the power to decide who will hold the reins of power is in the hands of the 6.5 crore people of the State. “The political fortunes of the parties and their leaders depends on the voters,”, he said. Pointing out that the elections were still 23 months away, Mr. Gowda said the people will bring to power the party that does good work for the them.