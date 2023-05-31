Will Darshanapur also be made Yadgir district in-charge Minister?

May 31, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Yadgir

Will Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur become Yadgir district in-charge when Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will entrust new responsibilities to his Cabinet colleagues?

Sources in political circles are expecting that Mr. Darshanapur will be made the district in-charge.

Yadgir district was part of Kalaburagi district before it was bifurcated in 2010 and since then, Mumtaz Ali Khan, C.C. Patil, Narasimha Naik, Baburao Chinchansur, Priyank Kharge, Rajshekhar Patil, R. Shankar and Prabhu Chavan have been district in-charge Ministers in various governments. Except Mr. Naik and Mr. Chinchansur, the others have been from outside the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People want a Minister from Yadgir should be given charge of the district, instead of outsiders,” Sharanu Gadduge, a Kannada activist, has said.

Mr. Darshanapur served as Minister in 1996 in the then Chief Minister J.H. Patel’s Cabinet and the second time, in 2006 when H.D. Kumaraswamy was the Chief Minister.

“Mr. Darshanapur is fit enough to handle the district affairs rather than anyone else. Having served as Minister two times, he, now, has a Cabinet berth after 17 years. Therefore, he should be made the new district in-charge Minister of Yadgir to ensure its overall development,” a retired teacher, on the condition of anonymity, said.

Out of the four Assembly constituencies, the Congress has won three, Yadgir, Shahapur and Shorapur, and the Janata Dal(S) has won the other (Gurmitkal).

After a tremendous election victory, the party has come to power and Mr. Darshanapur has succeeded in getting a Ministerial berth. People are expecting that he should be the in-charge of the district. However, the party high command and the Chief Minister has to take a decision in making it happen.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.