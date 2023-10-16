Will convene JD(S) core committee meeting to oppose alliance with BJP: Ibrahim

October 16, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - BENGALURU

Janata Dal (Secular) State president C.M. Ibrahim, who has raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership for joining hands with the BJP, on Monday said he would soon convene a core committee meeting of the party to take a call on the future move.

Addressing a meeting of some of the party leaders convened by him, Mr. Ibrahim said there was no question of him quitting the party as he was the “real JD(S)“. He asked other like-minded leaders, who are opposed to the alliance with BJP, to desist from quitting. “This is our house. Why should we quit? In fact, I will soon convene a meeting of the party core committee to take the next call in the wake of our opposition to the alliance with BJP,” he said.

He also said he would speak to all the MLAs of the party individually to convince them about the need to oppose the alliance with BJP. He said he would convene a meeting of party leaders in Bengaluru Palace Grounds to elicit their views on the political alliance.

Maintaining that a substantial number of Muslim voters had backed the JD(S) in the recent Assembly polls, he said the party should not join hands with the BJP.

He also stated that already some of the BJP leaders including former Chief Minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda and former Minister S.T. Somashekhar had opposed the alliance with JD(S).

