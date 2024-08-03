Will consider relocating Bokkahalli village: Minister

Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa on Saturday said the government will consider relocating Bokkahalli village in Nanjangud taluk, which has been flooded, provided a suitable government land was available.

“Situation has not arisen that compels the shifting of the village despite the villagers’ demand for the relocation. The village had been flooded because of 75 percent excess rains this year. Based on the availability of government land, the demand for its relocation will be looked into,” said the Minister, during his tour of the flooded village along with MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the relief camp where the affected people from Bokkahalli had been given shelter by the district administration, he said water over 80,000 cusecs was discharged from Kabini dam into Kapila river this time because of heavy rains. This led to flooding of the village fields and some houses. While some houses had been damaged in the flooding, flood waters entered over 80 houses, resulting in the displacement of 215 villagers.

All 215 villagers had been evacuated from the village and 78 people had taken shelter at the relief camp. Some people volunteered to shift to the relief camp due to the flood situation after the district administration sensitised them about the flooding in low-lying areas. All necessary facilities had been provided at the relief camp, Dr. Mahadevappa said.

Tours flood-hit village

Earlier, the Minister and others visited the flooded houses and the fields, and spoke to the people housed in the relief camp. A medical centre has come up in an anganwadi centre to provide medical assistance to the people. The minister told the officials to provide all facilities to the people.

The Minister said the floods had been caused by the heavy discharge of water from the Kabini dam and the officials will carry out the assessment of the crop damages due to floods. Because of the precautions taken by the district administration, the flood damage was minimal, he maintained.

As many as 80 families had been affected by the floods, he said, adding that he will discuss with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on whether the village can be relocated.

MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah said steps will be taken to construct new houses for the displaced. Suitable land will be identified in this regard. Measures will be taken to provide financial assistance for the construction of houses.

The village leaders who spoke on the occasion said Bokkahali faced flooding almost every monsoon. “There is a need for a permanent solution to the problems faced by the villagers. Alternative land has to be identified and houses have to be constructed for us,” they demanded.

Bedspreads were distributed to the people taken shelter at the relief camp on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan and other officials were present.

The Chief Minister, who was scheduled to visit Bokkahalli, skipped the tour and proceeded to Shiradi Ghat for the inspection from Mysuru. He had toured the rain-affected areas in Kodagu.