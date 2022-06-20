Will complete suburban project in 40 months, though 40 years were spent discussing it: Modi

Bengaluru is ‘city of dreams’ for youth and inspiration for Atma Nirbhar Bharat: PM

Hailing Bengaluru as the “city of dreams” for lakhs of youngsters from across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured people of the city that he would strive to complete in 40 months the suburban railway project that had seen “just discussion” for the last 40 years.

“The project got stuck in files for 16 years. If it had been completed 40 years ago, the congestion in Bengaluru would not have increased,” Mr. Modi said, while addressing a public programme at Kommaghatta ground in Kengeri here after laying the foundation stone for the suburban rail project and various other rail and national highway and ring road projects, worth a total of about ₹33,000 crore.

“Now the opportunity has been given to me to implement the project that has been inordinately delayed. I will not waste time,” Mr. Modi told the audience.

The suburban rail project would help in increasing the infrastructural capacity of Bengaluru and reduce the compulsion to stay in the city for those travelling from other areas, he observed.

“Bengaluru is a city of dreams for lakhs of youth. It is also the reflection of the spirit of Ek bharat shresht Bharat. Evolution of Bengaluru is also evolution of lakhs of dreams. Hence the Centre is trying continuously to improve the infrastructural capacity of Bengaluru in the last eight years,” he said, while remarking that “the life of those trying to turn their dreams into reality should be free from hassles and their travel time should reduce.”

‘Double engine’ govt.

The Prime Minister repeatedly used the phrase “double engine government” (with Centre and State being BJP-ruled) as aiding the people of Karnataka, in an effort to reply to the Opposition in the State that has been ridiculing it using the same phrase.

“The double engine government is constantly working to free Bengaluru from traffic jams. In this context we are trying to provide all modes of transport, including rail, road, metro, underpass, fly-over. We are committed to linking suburban areas with proper transport connectivity. I am happy that the double engine government is working towards improving the lives of people of Karnataka and Bengaluru,” he said.

At Mysuru too, he took a dig at the previous UPA government at the Centre and the successive Congress governments in the State. He said that development works had been fast tracked in Karnataka under the ‘’double engine’’ government of BJP. He claimed that after 2014, the government not only fast tracked the projects but also delivery mechanism.

Inspiration for others

At the Bengaluru public rally, the Prime Minister showered rich praises on the city, and said “Bengaluru’s success story has inspired 21st century India to become Atma Nirbhar Bharat. This city has shown to what level youth and private sector can impact the society and take the country if given an opportunity to show their potential in entrepreneurship and innovation.”

He said during the pandemic, youth sitting in Bengaluru had helped the entire world. “Bengaluru is a city of dreams. Behind these dreams, there is innovation, entrepreneurship and proper utilisation of private sector along with public sector,” he observed.