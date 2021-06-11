Will complete my term: Yediyurappa

Hassan

11 June 2021 14:11 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has exuded confidence that he will complete the remaining two years’ term in office and work for the development of the State.

At a press conference in Hassan on Friday, he said the party’s high command had clarified that there was no question of a change in the leadership. The statement made by the party’s in-charge general secretary, Arun Singh, had enhanced his responsibilities as Chief Minister. With the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the party leadership he would concentrate on the development of the State, he said.

On the proposed visit of Mr. Arun Singh to Karnataka, the Chief Minister said since he (Mr. Arun Singh) was in charge of party affairs in the State he would be coming, and there was no need of attributing special meaning to the visit.

Regarding private schools collecting fee, he said the government would take action against such schools. The government had already served notices with respect to complaints received from the public.

Answering a question on compensation for COVID-19 victims, the Chief Minister said the government had discussed the issue and would take a decision later.

Health and Medical Education minister K.Sudhakar, Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah and others were present.