Will BJP field Pratap Simha from Mysuru Lok Sabha seat again?

As an incumbent MP representing Mysuru Lok Sabha seat, Pratap Simha appears quite confident that the ruling BJP will field him again from the constituency in the coming polls. However, at least two party leaders – Manjunath, president, BJP, Mysuru city, and E. Maruthi Rao Pawar, former MLA, – too have publicly staked claim for the nomination from the constituency.

Though incumbent MPs, in most cases, are re-nominated, Mysuru district BJP president M. Shivanna said the final decision will be taken by the party’s Central leadership including party president Amit Shah.

Reports on the party’s internal surveys had already reached the party leadership in New Delhi, he said. An answer to the challenge posed by the two partymen to Mr. Simha’s re-nomination will be out when the party announces its nominees.

Dr. Manjunath, a Vokkaliga like Mr. Simha, has been serving as the party’s State unit Medical Cell Convener before becoming the president of the party’s Mysuru city unit. Apart from enjoying a good public image, Dr. Manjunath, a practising orthopaedic, said his support base includes 2.5 lakh patients in Mysuru and Kodagu. “If the party fields me, I hope to win and serve the people of the constituency,” he told The Hindu.

Similarly, Mr. Pawar, a former MLA, who enjoys credit of defeating late Minister Azeez Sait during the Assembly polls from Narasimharaja constituency in 1994, has appealed to the leadership to field him as he has been a committed party worker since its Jan Sangh days. Mr. Pawar, who was denied the party ticket during the last few Assembly polls, sought to remind the party of the injustice caused by overlooking him for the Assembly polls, and pushed the heads to consider him for the Lok Sabha seat.

A section of partymen, who are opposed to Mr. Simha’s re-nomination, said the incumbent had ‘alienated’ the public through his “arrogant attitude” and hoped the leaders would review his nomination. Another section ruled out the possibility of the leadership refusing to re-nominate Mr. Simha.

However, Mr. Simha, confident of re-nomination, claimed credit for a series of works including the launch of widening of the Mysuru-Bengaluru highway, efforts to launch six additional flights from Mysuru airport under UDAN, introduction of new train services, and pushing for new railway terminal at Naganahalli on the outskirts of Mysuru.