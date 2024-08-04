GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Will be injustice to SC communities if internal reservation is delayed by Karnataka government: Basavaraj Bommai

Mr. Bommai was recently honoured by SC community leaders in Bengaluru for recommending internal reservation for SC communities back in 2023

Published - August 04, 2024 04:36 pm IST - BENGALURU

B S Satish Kumar
B.S. Satish Kumar
 Basavaraj Bommai. Representational Image. File

 Basavaraj Bommai. Representational Image. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has urged the Congress government in Karnataka to take immediate measures to provide internal reservation to Scheduled Caste communities in the wake of the Supreme Court upholding such internal quota for them. 

Mr. Bommai, whose government had recommended such internal reservation to SC communities in March 2023, made such a demand while being felicitated by SC community leaders in Bengaluru on August 4, for such a measure taken by the erstwhile government led by him. 

Also Read: Karnataka to ask Centre to amend Constitution to allow internal reservation among SC communities

Expressing concern that the SC communities have waited for a long time to get such internal reservation, he maintained that they would get justice only if the government takes immediate measures to ensure such a system. “Any delay by the government to provide internal reservation citing the necessity for an amendment to Article 341 of the Constitution would not only be an excuse to delay their rights, but also an injustice to them,” he observed. 

Also Read: Why did courts revisit bar on sub-quotas? | Explained

Pointing out that there was confusion on internal reservation issue, he said the Supreme Court had not only cleared such a confusion, but also been successful in delivering social justice by upholding such internal quota.

The MP said there is talent in these communities and providing them with better opportunities in education and employment will lead to India’s overall development. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Caste / Reservation / social issue / Karnataka / state politics / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.