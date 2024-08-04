Will be injustice to SC communities if internal reservation is delayed by Karnataka government: Basavaraj Bommai

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai has urged the Congress government in Karnataka to take immediate measures to provide internal reservation to Scheduled Caste communities in the wake of the Supreme Court upholding such internal quota for them.

Mr. Bommai, whose government had recommended such internal reservation to SC communities in March 2023, made such a demand while being felicitated by SC community leaders in Bengaluru on August 4, for such a measure taken by the erstwhile government led by him.

Expressing concern that the SC communities have waited for a long time to get such internal reservation, he maintained that they would get justice only if the government takes immediate measures to ensure such a system. “Any delay by the government to provide internal reservation citing the necessity for an amendment to Article 341 of the Constitution would not only be an excuse to delay their rights, but also an injustice to them,” he observed.

Pointing out that there was confusion on internal reservation issue, he said the Supreme Court had not only cleared such a confusion, but also been successful in delivering social justice by upholding such internal quota.

The MP said there is talent in these communities and providing them with better opportunities in education and employment will lead to India’s overall development.