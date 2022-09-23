Will Basareddy Anapur be Yadgir DCC president?

Basareddy Anapur | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

It seems to be a tough competition among leaders to occupy the president post of Yadgir District Congress Committee after outgoing president Marigowda Hulakal was appointed general secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee.

Mr. Hulakal took charge as president of District Congress Committee on November 29, 2010.

According to a source in the party, former zilla panchayat president Basareddy Anapur, former zlla panchayat vice-president Shrenik Kumar Dhoka, Gurmitkal block Congress president Mahipal Reddy Hattikuni, former CADA chairman Srinivasreddy Kandkur, youth leader Basugowda Bilhar, and Kisan Congress president Manikreddy Kurkunda are the key aspirants for the post.

“They are prominent Congress workers and have backed the party in all elections, including Assembly and Parliament,” a party worker said.

It is also believed that the party high command is thinking of giving an opportunity to a forward community leader this time as Mr. Hulakal belongs to the backward Halumath (Kuruba) community. But, except Mr. Dhoka, all leaders belong to Lingayat Reddy Community.

“The high command and senior party leader M. Mallikarjun Kharge will finalise the name person for the post,” Mr. Hulakal told The Hindu.

Another source said Mr. Kharge will choose the leader for the post after discussing with State leaders, including KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar. The source, however, added that Mr. Kharge is in favour of Mr. Anapur, who won the zilla panchayat election from Konkal Constituency and served as ZP president from May, 03 2016, to December 05, 2018.