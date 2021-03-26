Will back Bharat Bandh, but won’t observe it in Karnataka: Kurubur

Bengaluru

26 March 2021 00:16 IST

Farmers in Karnataka have expressed solidarity with the Bharath Bandh call given nationally by the Rashtriya Kisan Samyuktha Morcha for Friday against the Centre’s farm laws even as they will symbolically carry out protests in the State.

According to Kurubur Shanthakumar, president of Karnataka Sugarcane Growers’ Association and part of Raitha Dalita Karmikara Sanghatanegala Horata Samiti, the farmers would be taking out “funeral procession” of the three farm laws enacted by the Centre.

“We completely support the national bandh, but we will not observe the bandh in the State since Karnataka has seen four bandhs called by farmers since the COVID-19 pandemic started. We have received good response to the earlier bandhs,” he said.

He also acknowledged that there has been no adequate planning for the bandh. “We have not been able to come to a conclusion since all pro-farmer and pro-people organisations did not hold discussions to make the bandh a success.” Instead, he said that they would take out a funeral procession from Town Hall to Mysore Bank circle.

“Similar funeral processions will be taken out in district centres across the State,” he said.

Condemning the State government’s move to file a criminal case against Rakesh Tikait, he said that the government was trying to scuttle the movement through other means. Withdraw the case immediately, he urged.

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha president Badagalpura Nagendra also acknowledged that they did not get adequate time to prepare for a bandh, but would be showing solidarity with the national farmers.

Both leaders indicated that some localised bandhs could happen and rasta roko could be witnessed on Friday, as preparations had been done locally.