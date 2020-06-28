‘Will ask govt. to reconsider Sharavati underground project’

H. Halappa, Sagar MLA, has said that he would demand that the State government reconsider its decision of implementation of Sharavati Underground Pumped Power Storage Project in the Sharavati river valley.
Mr. Halappa recently visited the spot in the valley where the survey and geo-technical survey works for the proposed project were being undertaken. Mr. Halappa also took information from Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. on the project.
A delegation of environmentalists comprising Akhilesh Chipli who met Mr. Halappa apprised him of the detrimental effects of the proposed project on the fragile ecology of Sharavathi Lion Tailed Macaque Wild Life Sanctuary. They expressed anguish that the geo-technical investigation was being executed after the onset of the South West monsoon by violating the conditions that the Department of Forest and Wildlife had imposed prior to giving its nod for this preliminary survey work.
Speaking to presspersons later, Mr. Halappa said the river valley has witnessed unabated destruction of green cover for implementation of hydel power projects. He said that many families displaced from these projects were yet to be properly rehabilitated. Expressing apprehension that the proposed project would upset the ecological balance of the region, He added that many power policy analysts have opined that the project was economically non-viable. Considering these aspects, the State government should drop the project, he added.
