Will appear before CID for inquiry on June 17: Yediyurappa

The Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained CID from arresting him in connection with the POCSO case in which he is accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old who had visited him to seek help

Updated - June 17, 2024 06:12 am IST

Published - June 16, 2024 10:11 am IST - Bengaluru

BJP Senior leader B.S. Yediyurappa. File.

BJP Senior leader B.S. Yediyurappa. File. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Former Chief Minister and veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa, facing probe in a POCSO case, on Saturday said he will appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 17 for an inquiry in connection with the case.

On his arrival in Bengaluru from New Delhi, Mr. Yediyurappa said people would “teach a lesson to those indulging in conspiracies” against him. The Karnataka High Court on Friday restrained CID from arresting him in connection with the POCSO case in which he is accused of sexually abusing a 17-year-old who had visited him to seek help.

“I am appearing for an inquiry on Monday. Unnecessarily some tried to create confusion, I don’t want to blame anyone, everyone knows facts,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.


