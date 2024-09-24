MUDA case: Government will appeal CM Siddaramaiah prosecution ruling to Division Bench of High Court, says Krishna Byre Gowda

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Karnataka government will appeal the High Court ruling on the sanction of prosecution against the Chief Minister to the Division Bench of the High Court of Karnataka.

“We will approach the Division Bench of the High Court. Later, we will see about moving to the Supreme Court,” Mr. Gowda said.

Mr Gowda alleged that the Opposition BJP had hatched a political conspiracy to destabilise the Congress and non-BJP governments in the country. “We will aggressively fight,” he said and alleged that the Raj Bhavan has been “transformed into a BJP office”.

The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has been “using ED, CBI offices for sending ministers and chief ministers to jails” and making efforts to destroy democracy, the Minister said.

