Will Amit Shah provide course correction to State BJP and govt.?

The ruling BJP leaders, taken aback by the recent developments, including the three murders in Dakshina Kannada and the subsequent anguish against the leadership by the party workers, are now looking at key strategist and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bail them out.

While Mr. Shah arrived in Bengaluru late in the night on Wednesday to take part in a programme on Thursday, the leaders are expecting him to provide a “course correction” for the party, which is gripped by the challenge of instilling confidence through efficient law and order system.

The BJP leaders admit that the outrage of party workers against the leadership has hit the preparations for the 2023 Assembly elections. They fear that if not nipped in the bug, this anguish may create a gulf between the party and the government.

Mr. Shah is also expected to take stock of other political developments, including Siddaramotsava organised by the Congress to mark the 75th birthday of the Leader of Opposition.

Another section of BJP leaders believe that Mr. Shah may also advise Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the long-pending issue of ministerial expansion. “He may given clarity on whether to take up ministerial expansion or not,” a prominent leader said.

He is also expected to look at the tricky issue of the BJP’s main support base of Lingayats holding a protest demanding inclusion of all their subjects in the Central OBC list. AICC Leader Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the Lingayat Mutt on Wednesday is being seen by the BJP as an attempt to eat into the party’s vote base.

While Mr. Shah has not scheduled any formal or official meeting with any leaders, he is expected to hold informal meeting with the chief minister. He is set to return to Delhi on Thursday afternoon itself.

The leaders are also expecting him to hold consultations on the rejig of the party organisation which is on the cards as the term of incumbent office-bearers is coming to an end.

Mr. Shah has been making repeated visits to the state in the last few months, indicating that the poll-bound State has become the focus area of the BJP central leadership.