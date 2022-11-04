Will amend laws to fix accountability and punish errant doctors in government hospitals: Sudhakar

Patients need not furnish any documents during emergency, he says

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 04, 2022 19:45 IST

Necessary amendments to laws will be brought in the next session of the Assembly to take action against errant doctors and staff in government hospitals, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said on Friday, a day after the death of a pregnant woman and her twins in Tumakuru District Hospital.

“If doctors and staff in government hospitals misbehave with people, they will be terminated from service. I will speak to the Chief Minister in this regard and if need be, we will bring necessary amendments to laws in the next session of the Assembly,” he said.

Speaking about the incident, he said, “The girl who has now lost her mother has been admitted to an orphanage. A fixed deposit of ₹5 lakh has been made in the girl’s name from the government. The government will also take care of her education. District surgeon, doctors and other staff who are found to be responsible for this have been issued a showcase notice and have been asked to respond within 24 hours.”

“Incidents like these must never repeat again. In cases of emergency, hospitals should not insist on documents. Documents can be collected after attending to emergency. There are about 76 notified emergency services and instructions are already in place to not deny or delay treatment in such cases. In case treatment is not available in government hospitals, people can avail it in private hospitals also and government will bear the cost,” he added.

Irrespective of which state the woman belonged to, she should have been treated at the hospital on humanitarian grounds, he said, adding that the incident has created a mistrust on the entire public health system.

