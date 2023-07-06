Will actively support State in its ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ push: CII Karnataka

July 06, 2023 04:10 am | Updated 04:10 am IST - Bengaluru

Confederation of Indian Industry has been working closely with the State government on key areas including taxation policies, adoption of clean energy and alternative fuels, skilling, ease of doing business and beyond Bengaluru, said Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, Chairman, CII Karnataka State Council.

Addressing a media conference here on July 5, he said the State has to increase its focus beyond Bengaluru by encouraging new investors to make investments in suitable tier 2 and tier 3 locations to drive a holistic industrial growth.

“Focus on Beyond Bengaluru towards enhancing competitiveness, promoting inclusiveness and facilitating sectoral growth initiatives is critical for Karnataka,’‘ he added.

Mr. Venkatesan, who is also Managing Director of Kennametal India said conducive policy frameworks were required to help entrepreneurs and start-ups to focus on various sustainability and environment compliance issues.

CII Karnataka, as part of the larger exercise commenced by the CII at the national level, has undertaken a visioning exercise to evolve a State Vision Document titled Karnataka@100. The document for 2027 outlines the vision for the state’s growth in the next 25 years focussing on governance, investment, participation of stakeholders, innovation and emerging technologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Venu Nuguri, Vice Chairman, CII Karnataka and Managing Director and CEO, Hitachi Energy India said, CII was planning a new membership engagement plan for the new age and emerging sectors including aerospace and defence, electric vehicles, electronic systems design manufacturing etc.