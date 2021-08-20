Will act soon on Wakf land encroachments: Jolle

Religious Endowments, Wakf and Haj Minister Shashikala Jolle on Thursday said the department would take steps for early disposal of cases related to the encroachment of 8,480 acres of Wakf land in the State.

Addressing presspersons after chairing a meeting with officials of her department, Ms. Jolle said 1,05,885 acres of Wakf land had been identified in the State, of which about 8,480 acres had been encroached upon.

The matter was being heard in court, she said, and added that steps would be taken to get the cases disposed of at the earliest. A gazette notification had also been issued about Wakf properties in 149 taluks of the State, she said. She clarified that she had not gone through the former chairman of the Karnataka State Minority Commission Anwar Manippady’s report on Wakf property encroachment.

She said due to COVID-19, no one could take up Haj pilgrimage in the last two years and the Haj Bhavan was converted into COVID care centre where people from all communities were treated.