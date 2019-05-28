Will abide by Cauvery authority order: DKS

Minister for Water Resources D.K. Shivakumar has said that the Karnataka government will respect the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority on release of 9.19 tmcft of water to the lower riparian State, for June.

“Karnataka’s legal team has explained the ground reality in the reservoirs of Cauvery basin to the authority in the meeting. Initially, we were anxious about pre-monsoon showers. Now, it has started raining. But, if we don’t get the expected quantum of rain, then there will be need to follow distress formula. The government has sought the opinion of legal team and water resource authorities. In case of exigency, we will convene an all-party meeting and take a call on release of water,” said Mr. Shivakumar.

‘MPs to protect interest’

Home Minister M.B. Patil said he was confident of newly-elected BJP MPs protecting the interest of Karnataka. “With the new government coming to power at the Centre, let’s see what happens,” Mr. Patil said.

Meanwhile, K.R. Nagar MLA and Tourism Minister S.R. Mahesh said it was for the elected MPs to protect the interest of Karnataka on the Cauvery issue.

Obliquely referring to the BJP winning 25 of the 28 seats in the Lok Sabha elections here, Mr. Mahesh said: “We have our MPs besides senior political leaders who will take care of it.”

He said it was his personal view that at a time when there was no water for local requirement and the State was reeling under drought, it was difficult to release water to the neighbouring State.

Protests in Mandya

Following the authority’s direction on water release, protests were held at different places on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway in the district in which a good number of Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Mandya Zilla Raitha Hitharakshana Samiti (MZRHS) members participated.

District KRRS president Shambhunahalli Suresh and MZRHS president G. Made Gowda condemned the Cauvery Water Management Authority order.

Protest demonstrations were also held at Srirangapatna, Pandavapura, Maddur, K.R. Pete, Malavalli, Nagamangala, and other places in the district on Tuesday.