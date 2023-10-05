ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife Week: Nature walk at Karanji

October 05, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A nature walk was held in Karanji Lake Nature Park in Mysuru on Thursday as part of Mysuru zoos Wildlife Week celebrations. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A nature walk was conducted in the surroundings of Karanji Lake Nature Park here on Thursday as part of the Wildlife Week being celebrated by the Mysuru zoo. Students, nature lovers, bird enthusiasts, and others took part in the nature walk from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The zoo officials and the volunteers explained to the participants the plants, trees, birds, and butterflies found at the nature park. 

The zoo has organised various activities for educating people on wildlife conservation on the occasion of Wildlife Week. The activities include a photography exhibition, essay writing competition, spot painting competition, elocution on various themes. The valedictory event of the wildlife week will be held on October 8 at 10.30 a.m. at the amphitheatre of the zoo. The winners of various competitions will be given prizes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US