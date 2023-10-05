Wildlife Week: Nature walk at Karanji

October 05, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

A nature walk was conducted in the surroundings of Karanji Lake Nature Park here on Thursday as part of the Wildlife Week being celebrated by the Mysuru zoo. Students, nature lovers, bird enthusiasts, and others took part in the nature walk from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The zoo officials and the volunteers explained to the participants the plants, trees, birds, and butterflies found at the nature park.

The zoo has organised various activities for educating people on wildlife conservation on the occasion of Wildlife Week. The activities include a photography exhibition, essay writing competition, spot painting competition, elocution on various themes. The valedictory event of the wildlife week will be held on October 8 at 10.30 a.m. at the amphitheatre of the zoo. The winners of various competitions will be given prizes.

