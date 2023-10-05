HamberMenu
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Food
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wildlife Week: Nature walk at Karanji

October 05, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A nature walk was held in Karanji Lake Nature Park in Mysuru on Thursday as part of Mysuru zoos Wildlife Week celebrations.

A nature walk was held in Karanji Lake Nature Park in Mysuru on Thursday as part of Mysuru zoos Wildlife Week celebrations. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

A nature walk was conducted in the surroundings of Karanji Lake Nature Park here on Thursday as part of the Wildlife Week being celebrated by the Mysuru zoo. Students, nature lovers, bird enthusiasts, and others took part in the nature walk from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. The zoo officials and the volunteers explained to the participants the plants, trees, birds, and butterflies found at the nature park. 

The zoo has organised various activities for educating people on wildlife conservation on the occasion of Wildlife Week. The activities include a photography exhibition, essay writing competition, spot painting competition, elocution on various themes. The valedictory event of the wildlife week will be held on October 8 at 10.30 a.m. at the amphitheatre of the zoo. The winners of various competitions will be given prizes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.