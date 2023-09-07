Wildlife week: Mysuru zoo to organise photography competition, expo

September 07, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

On the occasion of wildlife week, the Mysuru zoo has organised a wildlife week photography competition and exhibition from October 2 to 8. The competition will be held in two categories – ex-situ conservation and in-situ conservation. Each category consists of three cash awards and four certificates of merit.

For ex-situ conservation category, only pictures taken at the Mysuru zoo within 12 months prior to September 20, 2023 will be accepted and any picture less than 12-inch x 18-inch will not be accepted.

For in-situ conservation category, the location where the picture was taken has to be specified. All photos must be original work, taken by the entrants. The photo must not infringe upon the trademark, copyright, moral rights, intellectual rights or rights of privacy of any entry or person, a press release said here.

Photographs which have previously won awards in similar competition will not be considered. Photographs of family pets, garden flowers, domestic and hand-reared animals, those in captivity or restrained in any way will not be considered.

“Photographs of bird’s nests and hatchlings are not entertained and multiple exposure shots will not be accepted. This means the same frame cannot be exposed more than once,” the release said.

The photos must be in original state and cannot be altered in any way like removing, adding, reversing, or distorting the subject within the frame. Photographs with borders, frames, watermarks or signatures will not be considered. By entering and submitting the picture in the contest, the photos submitted can be used by the zoo, the release stated.

Raw image of the photograph will be verified for genuineness. The raw image should contain the name of the author embedded in the file itself. The award winning photographs of the contest will be displayed as per the convenience of the zoo.

The last date and time for submitting photographs is September 20 till 5.30 p.m. Submission will not be accepted once the deadline lapses, the zoo stated.

The hardcopy of the printed photos need to be submitted to the office of the director, Mysuru Zoo, Zoo Main Road, Indiranagar, Mysuru-10. Soft copies can be mailed to edumysore99@gmail.com the image should not be more than 5 mb with 1920 x 1080 resolutions. The decision taken by the panel of judges is final.

The date of judgment is September 26 and the expo date is October 2 to 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more details, contact 0821-2440752/9686668099 during office hours.