Wildlife Week activities commence at Mysuru zoo

A slew of activities have been planned as part of the 70th Wildlife Week celebrations by the century-old Mysuru zoo from Wednesday.

The activities are aimed at educating the masses and creating awareness on the importance of wildlife and its conservation. A cyclothon, photography exhibition, waste to wealth event, and a quiz competition are among the activities planned from October 2 to 8.

The cyclothon and wildlife week photography exhibition were inaugurated at the zoo and Swachh Abhiyan at the Lalithadripura lake on Wednesday.

Under the waste to wealth competition, there are two categories – biodegradable and non-biodegradable - from 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the zoo premises on Thursday.

International Zoo Keepers’ Day, activities for animal keepers and short videos on animal keepers will be played on October 4 at 10 a.m. on the zoo campus.

A programme has been arranged on sustainable gardening at home at the zoo from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. and an evening walk at Karanji Lake at 7 p.m. at the Karanji Lake Nature Park on October 5. A wildlife quiz competition has been arranged on October 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wildlife yoga at Karanji Lake Nature Park at 7 a.m. and fancy dress (for children between 5 and 8 years) will be held on October 7 at 10 a.m.

The valedictory of the event will be held on October 8 at 11.30 a.m. at the zoo amphitheatre where prizes will be distributed.

For participation and more information, visit https://eventform.in/i/mysuruzoo