Wildlife poaching racket unearthed, five arrested

An inter-State wildlife poaching racket was unearthed by Chitradurga forest officials on Thursday. The officials seized four blackbuck skins, three kg of pangolin scales, a live blackbuck, and two country-made muzzle load guns which they had used to hunt the animals in the reserve forest area. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Range forest officials of Chitradurga district, with the help of the honorary wildlife warden, unearthed an inter-State black buck poaching racket and arrested a gang of five, including a 21-year-old sales girl from Challekere who was allegedly operating the ring.

The officials seized four blackbuck skins, three kgs of pangolin scales and a live blackbuck which the accused were about to slaughter for a feast. The police also recovered two country-made muzzle load guns which they had used to hunt the animals in the reserve forest area.

Based on a tip-off, a team comprising RFO Vasanth Kumar and Wildlife warden Raghuram H.G. approached the accused, identified as Ankita, through WhatsApp, posing as clients.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused would contact their clients on WhatsApp and send photos of the wildlife articles they proposed to sell. They would approach their clients through code words, Mr. Vasanth Kumar told The Hindu.

The accused would use the term ‘cigarette’ for ivory, ‘ gaddige chaape’ (mat used in the ashrams and muthas ) for skin and ‘nail polish’ for tiger nails. This was to avoid catching the attention of officials, he added.

Ankita worked as a salesgirl at a hardware shop during the day and ganged up with her fiancee and friends to hunt in the forest area. Her fiancee and friends are farmers and landlords and their favourite past time was hunting, officials said. Ankita played a major role looking after sales and contacting clients to clinch deals. She had established contact with notorious poachers in Andhra Pradesh and would carry the skin and articles to Andhra Pradesh to sell. While returning, she would get the gun powder and ammunition for the weapons, Mr. Vasanth Kumar said.

The officials are now on the lookout for Thippayya from Andhra Pradesh, who was the main source for Ankita to buy wildlife articles.

The accused would venture into Chitradurga forest area to hunt and feast on the meat and take the skin out of the animal. The pangolin they would catch and put it in boiling water to remove the scales, and the accused would consume the meat and sell the scales saying it has medicinal value, Mr. Raghuram, honourary wildlife warden, who was part of the operation, said.

The officials saved a blackbuck which they had tied in the backyard of their house and were about to be slaughter. The rescued blackbuck was later handed over to the district zoo and investigations are on to track down the accused’s contacts in Andhra Pradesh.