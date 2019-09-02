‘Wildlife journalism requires thorough research’

Krupakar, wildlife photographer, has said that it was essential that journalists specialised in some subjects, including wildlife, so that they got in-depth knowledge.

He was speaking at an interaction programme held as part of a seminar on “Wildlife Journalism” organised by MGM College in association with the Department of Forests and Nirmithi Kendra here recently.

Mr. Krupakar said that at present, journalists working in various media organisations hardly got time to specialise on any one topic as they had to provide more than one report daily.

Journalism students should start specialising in any one subject of their choice during their student days. This would hold them in good stead later in their career, he said.

To another question on felling trees to widen roads, Senani, wildlife photographer, said that it was sad to see the felling of old trees. A tree had its own eco-system and its own story.

Usually, trees along roadside belong to the genus Ficus. There are large varieties of Ficus trees, she said.

Nature was already having its revenge against reckless destruction of environment, he said.

The greed and lifestyle of people was also responsible for it. Even people were now thinking and talking about destruction of environment, he said.

Earlier, inaugurating the seminar, Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesh said that the rapid destruction of forests was a cause for concern. “In districts such as Kolar, there was drinking water shortage. Kolar district had suffered drought for 14 out of 15 years. The water pumped from borewells sunk 1,500 feet deep in Kolar was not potable. Destruction of forests was also responsible for the water problem. Wildlife journalism requires thorough and in-depth research,” Mr. Jagadeesh said.

