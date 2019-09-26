Wildlife board nod for power project survey at Sharavathi

Amidst opposition mounting from environmentalists and local residents over the proposed hydel power project at Sharavathi, the State Wildlife Board has given its nod to Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd. (KPCL) to conduct a survey in the sanctuary area for its proposed underground power project.

The board on Thursday met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who holds the Forest portfolio. The recommendation will be sent to the National Board for Wildlife for approval.

Punati Sridhar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), Karnataka, told The Hindu that KPCL has been permitted to conduct “exploration and survey” in the area to assess feasibility of the underground hydel project.

The project is expected to include around 50 hectares of land in the Sharavathi Valley Lion-tailed Macaque Sanctuary.

“If the project comes through, we will look into the environmental aspects and the impact of the project on wildlife and forest,” said Mr. Sridhar.

Environmental activists in the region said the survey entails drilling, which is a “non-forestry activity”.

“We are opposing the project itself. So why permit a survey? The project is inside the sanctuary and 500 acres of pristine, evergreen forest will be diverted. We don’t know how much more will be taken for pre-construction activities, transmission and access roads. The project is going to ruin the whole valley. We will give a strong memorandum to close this,” said an activist.

They also questioned how approvals were given in the midst of the model code of conduct being in force for the bypolls.

Kappatagudda issue

However, the contentious Kappatagudda issue was not discussed, sources said. Protests have broken out in Gadag district since reports of attempts by the State government to withdraw the wildlife sanctuary tag to Kappatagudda hill range started doing the rounds.

Sanjay Mohan, PCCF (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, said the board had also approved to recommend construction of a new bridge on an existing road at Kutta on the Karnataka-Kerala border, which would require some portion of land from the Brahmagiri Wildlife Sanctuary.

During the meeting, the State board also approved declaration of a bird conservation reserve at Bonal, Yadgir, across approximately 750 hectares and a new bear sanctuary at Arsikere spread across 10,000 hectares.

₹10 lakh compensation

A long pending proposal to enhance the compensation for victims of man-animal conflicts from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh was also given in-principle approval by the Chief Minister.

Sources also said that on the sidelines of the meeting, Mr. Yediyurappa agreed to extend the ex gratia of ₹30 lakh to families of daily wage workers who are killed in the line of duty. At present, this is applicable to posts of guards and above.