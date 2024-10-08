Wildlife Board defers grant of permission for new mining licences around protected forest areas

The Karnataka State Wildlife Board, which met on Monday (October 7) under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has deferred the proposal to grant permission for new mining licences around protected forest areas.

A total of 28 proposals were submitted before the Board seeking permission for mining within 10 km of the Kappattagudda Wildlife Sanctuary in Gadag district. Likewise, another proposal that was placed before the board was a proposal for mining within 10 km of the Cauvery Extended Wildlife Sanctuary in the Ramanagara and Chamarajanagar districts. Both have been deferred.

Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre said the Board has decided to defer the 28 proposals.

Investigation directed

“During the 16th State Wildlife Board meeting, discussions were held on the matter. It was decided to issue notices to halt unauthorised mining activities within a one km radius of the Kappatagudda Wildlife Sanctuary. Further, an investigation into the issue was directed, and a factual report on unauthorised mining was to be submitted, along with a review of the Supreme Court’s orders and legal aspects,” he said. He added that the proposals were also to be reconsidered in the next State Wildlife Board meeting.

“Accordingly, the proposal was presented in today’s meeting, but a decision was made to postpone the proposals,” he added.

In Bhadra reserve

Mr. Khandre also said at the meeting approval was given for the inclusion of Choradenahalli State Forest and Kayitotlu minor forest areas in the Bhadra Tiger Reserve buffer zone under the Bhadravathi division.

He added that a revised proposal for the boundary of the Shettihalli Sanctuary, aimed at safeguarding the interests of the people of Shivamogga city, was reviewed. “The boundary has been fixed at a total of 395.64 square kilometres, and the board has given its approval. The proposal will be submitted to the Central Wildlife Board,” he added.

Hesaraghatta Conservation Reserve

The Karnataka State Wildlife Board approved the proposal to declare the Hesaraghatta grassland area in Bengaluru as the Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve. Forest Minister Ehwar Khandre stated that declaring Hesaraghatta as a protected grassland has been a long-standing demand.

“There had even been protests regarding this. The government, committed to environmental conservation, has made this significant decision today,” he said. He added that in the 15th State Wildlife Board meeting held on January 19, 2021, this proposal was rejected.

“However, the Karnataka High Court directed a reconsideration of the matter. Our government has made this decision with the important goal of ensuring that Bengaluru doesn’t just grow as a concrete jungle, but also retains green spaces,” he said.

The area includes 356 acres of the Hesaraghatta grassland, 383 acres of Byrasandra Lake, 165 acres of Byatha Lake, 1,356 acres of Hesaraghatta Lake, and 2,750 acres under the jurisdiction of the Animal Husbandry Department.

“The board had approved a total of 5,010 acres to be declared as the Greater Hesaraghatta Grassland Conservation Reserve under Section 36A of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, “ Mr. Khandre said.

