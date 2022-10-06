Wildlife activists want Rahul to support night traffic ban through Bandipur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tweeted to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to get a wild elephant calf treated. Mr. Gandhi had seen the calf during his safari. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife enthusiasts have sought greater consistency from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his support and love for wildlife and conservation issues.

The subject has become a talking point among wildlife enthusiasts and experts following Mr. Gandhi’s appeal to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to get a wild elephant calf treated and save its life.

A section of wildlife enthusiasts said that though his appeal is born out of genuine concern, he should be more consistent on larger issues of conserving the iconic species. They said his present concern is at variance with his opposition to the night traffic ban through Bandipur.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘’Though the Congress government in Karnataka had enforced a ban on night traffic through Bandipur, Mr. Gandhi under pressure from his constituency in Wayanad, wanted the ban to be lifted. If he is so concerned about wildlife, then he should support the night traffic ban’’, said a wildlife enthusiast who has worked on conservation issues in the region.

A leading advocate well-versed in issues related to wildlife conservation and forest laws pointed out that Mr. Gandhi has done nothing to convince people in his own constituency about accepting the night traffic ban or converting Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, as a tiger reserve – a proposal that is pending since years due to public opposition.

Mr. Gandhi was also urged to prevail upon Kerala not to pressurise for railway line passing through eco-sensitive zones. The advocate said the issue assumes importance because there is consistent pressure from stakeholders in Kerala to get the night traffic ban through Bandipur lifted while fresh efforts are being made to push for railway track connecting Mysuru with Thalassery. However, Mr. Bommai told his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in September this year that Karnataka was not ready to accept it on the grounds that the alignment passes through protected areas that are wildlife reserves.

Similarly, Mr. Gandhi was urged to prevail upon the voters in Wayanad to accept the proposal for Ecologically Sensitive Areas in Western Ghats. ‘’These are larger issues that will help conserve wildlife rather than one-off intervention or interference in the natural course of things’’, the experts added.