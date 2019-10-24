Wild tusker untraceable; combing operations to continue today

The radio-collared wild tusker that injured two persons near Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Gundlupet taluk on Tuesday was untraceable. Forest Department staff, who launched the combing operation to capture the elephant on Wednesday morning, did not sight the tusker all through the day.

The operation was suspended after dusk and is expected to resume on Thursday.

Nine trained elephants, including some that take part in the Musuru Dasara festivities, were used in the operation to capture the elephant from Madhumalai in Tamil Nadu that is said to be about 35 years .

The operation with about 150 staff, led by Bandipur Tiger Reserve Director T Balachandra and assisted by the three ACFs, veterinarians, rangers and the local tribals, got off to a start at around 6 a.m.

The team began tracking the elephant’s footprints. The combing started from Hangala where it was first spotted on Tuesday and concluded for the day near Chowdahalli village. The team trekked for almost 10 to 15 km and climbed Parvati Betta in search of the elusive elephant.

Mr. Balachandra, who spoke to The Hindu from the site of the operation, said, “The villagers too have not sighted the animal since the incident on Tuesday. We have circulated its photograph among the villages in the area and requested them to inform the forest department if they spot the animal. We will continue the operation on Thursday,” he added.

The possibility of the elephant entering the nearby Chamarajnagar forests cannot be ruled out.

Dr. Nagaraj, senior forest veterinarian, said: “Most places, including private farms, were combed. If we sight the animal, we can capture it with the help of trained jumbos.”

Four elephants from Mattigodu camp — Abhimanyu, Krishna, Gopalaswamy, and Ganesha;