Wild tusker spotted in Karnataka’s Kukke Subrahmanya town

MANGALURU

20 February 2020 09:09 IST

It did not create any damage and went back into the nearby forest

A wild tusker was spotted in Kukke Subrahmanya town early on February 20.

Tyagaraj, Range Forest Officer (RFO), Kukke Subrahmanya, told The Hindu that it was seen walking from Kashi Kattte in the town to Nuchila around 5.30 a.m. The tusker a minor damage to a compound wall of a house near Nuchila while going back into the forest.

It did not create any damage in the town known for the famous Kukke Subrahmanya temple.

The same elephant was spotted some days ago at Harihara, a small village town near Kukke Subrahmanya. It has been roaming around in the forests nearby for some time now. So far, it had not caused disturbance to people nor had it damaged any property, Mr. Tyagaraj said.

Kukke Subrahmanya is on the foot of the Western Ghats.