Wild tusker found dead near Shivamogga

A wild tusker was found dead in an elephant-proof trench near Veeragarana Bhairanakoppa village on the Shivamogga-Sagar highway (NH 206) on Tuesday afternoon (November 5). The officers suspected that it died due to electrocution.

The elephant, aged 35, was suspected to have fallen into the trench, located about 20 m from the national highway after coming in contact with a live wire, closed a maize land. On Tuesday afternoon, the officers received information about the elephant’s death and rushed to the spot. The veterinarians and the officers, who were at the spot, suggested that the animal must have died two days ago.

G.T. Hanumanthappa, Chief Conservator of Forests of Shivamogga Circle, told the media that the incident happened close to a private land, that did not fall in the wildlife area. “Normally, our people do not patrol private lands and human habitats. Hence, there was a delay in getting information about the animal’s death. An electric wire close to the carcass has prompted us to suspect electrocution as the cause of the death. Anyhow a post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday,” the officer stated.

DCF Prasanna Krishna Patagar and others were present.

The officers have taken owner of the agricultural land into custody for further investigation.

The incident has occurred close to Shettihalli Wildlife Sanctuary. The residents of Puradal and neighbouring villages have complained of elephants damaging the crops in the recent days. A farmer died in an elephant attack near Purdal in August 2024.