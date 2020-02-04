Karnataka

Wild tusker driven back into forest

more-in

The Forest Department staff drove away the wild tusker spotted in Halebid on Monday, to Kallahalli forest area late in the evening. With the help of policemen, the forest officials conducted the operation, which continued till late in the day.

The tusker was spotted at Dorasamudra tank, near the Hoysaleshwara Temple at Halebid, a tourist spot, on Monday morning. The people of the town were in fear until it was driven away to the forest area.

Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that forest watchers had been tracking the animal. “At present, it is in Kallahalli forest area. With the cooperation of the public, our staff could drive it back to the forest area smoothly,” he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 4, 2020 10:11:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/wild-tusker-driven-back-into-forest/article30736633.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY