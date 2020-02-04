Wild tusker driven back into forest

The Forest Department staff drove away the wild tusker spotted in Halebid on Monday, to Kallahalli forest area late in the evening. With the help of policemen, the forest officials conducted the operation, which continued till late in the day.

The tusker was spotted at Dorasamudra tank, near the Hoysaleshwara Temple at Halebid, a tourist spot, on Monday morning. The people of the town were in fear until it was driven away to the forest area.

Sivaram Babu, Deputy Conservator of Forests, told The Hindu that forest watchers had been tracking the animal. “At present, it is in Kallahalli forest area. With the cooperation of the public, our staff could drive it back to the forest area smoothly,” he said.